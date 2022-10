This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Hello, survivors!

This weekend we’ve increased durability of all the parts by 30% and suggested you to test this change in PvP-battles. Today we launch a short in-game survey, so you could tell us, what’s your attitude towards this change.

Please, pay attention that the survey is available only till October 5, 23:59 GMT!

Best regards,

Crossout team

