Build 9641468 · Last edited 3 October 2022 – 10:39:18 UTC by Wendy

Remove input autodetection (you can still change the input system in settings).

I suspect this is the reason for the crashes.

If you still have a crash, please send me a pastebin of the logs (https://docs.godotengine.org/en/stable/tutorials/io/data_paths.html#accessing-persistent-user-data-user)