Total Factory update for 3 October 2022

A small improvement, but a nice one!

Total Factory update for 3 October 2022 · Build 9641370

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Firstly, the dropping of things into the inventory and the container when they are full or almost full has been improved. Now, if all slots in the inventory are filled with things different from what you want to create through the crafting terminal, and there is a place in the terminal container or there is the same thing but with an incomplete stack, then the item will start to be produced as before and fall into the terminal container. That is, if you do not have space in your inventory, then the item will go into the container if there is space. If there is suddenly no space left during item creation (inventory and container), then the terminal will remain at 100 percent of item production and a message will be written in its interface stating that there is no space.

