Next New Game 【I got a millenary cat】 Oct 6, 2022

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1894080/_/



Game outline

You bring home a wounded kitten and raise her... One day she takes on a human form!

"I got a millenary cat” is a placement game in which you can observe the life of a cat girl.

She watches TV, sleeps, bathes... You can even make food for the cat girl.

You can even make food for the cat girl to eat. Gradually, the cat girl will start to develop some feelings for you....

Gameplay

The game is a casual game where you have to keep an eye on the cat girl's condition, cleanliness... Hunger... etc.

If she's hungry, you'll have to make her food.



Game Features

Rich bitmap cat animation

A wide variety of dishes

A full storyline



All characters appearing in the game are aged 20 years or older★