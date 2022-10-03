 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

怠惰的怪獸公主不想工作 update for 3 October 2022

Next New Game 【I got a millenary cat】 Oct 6, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9641361 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1894080/_/


Game outline
You bring home a wounded kitten and raise her... One day she takes on a human form!
"I got a millenary cat” is a placement game in which you can observe the life of a cat girl.
She watches TV, sleeps, bathes... You can even make food for the cat girl.
You can even make food for the cat girl to eat. Gradually, the cat girl will start to develop some feelings for you....

Gameplay
The game is a casual game where you have to keep an eye on the cat girl's condition, cleanliness... Hunger... etc.
If she's hungry, you'll have to make her food.

Game Features

  • Rich bitmap cat animation
  • A wide variety of dishes
  • A full storyline


All characters appearing in the game are aged 20 years or older★

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 9641361
Depot 1732181
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link