Chenso Club update for 3 October 2022

Unlock Mouse (For accessability)

Share · View all patches · Build 9641190

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've received some feedback where some accessability tools were not available because of us locking the mouse, so we have an accessability option to unlock the mouse.

Feel free to report any issues regarding this feature

