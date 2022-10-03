Vinyl Pre-order Live!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Miners,

Something quite different this time: Our friends over at Channel 3 Records will be making a vinyl containing 21 tracks from the Deep Rock Galactic Soundtrack.

Pre-ordering begins October 1st at 10 AM PDT / 1 PM EDT here: https://ch3records.com/products/deep-rock-galactic

Orders officially close November 1st, 10 AM PDT / 1 PM EDT. Final delivery is anticipated for early Q3, 2023.

The soundtrack was originally composed by Sophus Alf Agerbæk-Larsen, produced by Troels Jørgensen, with Mikkel Martin Petersen as Executive Producer. Mikkel has previously written a post on how the soundtrack came together.

Fun Fact: Sophus is Mikkel’s nephew. And no, he didn’t get to make the soundtrack because of his family ties, but rather in spite of it; Mikkel initially did not want to mix family and business, but Sophus proved he was the right person for the job (seriously, go read Mikkel’s writeup of the whole thing).

The record will contain 21 of the tracks from the full soundtrack, split over two vinyls.

There will be two versions of the vinyls, a classic black version and another with graphic patterns inspired by Fungus Bogs and Magma Core.





The LP also features a triple gatefold art piece made by Tim Murray. You may have seen some of his DRG fan art before.

And on top of that, each version comes with 4 silicone coasters of the beers from DRG.

This has been a bit of a special project for us. Making a record of the soundtrack was not something we had planned, but when Caleb and Travis from Channel 3 Records approached us with the idea it made a lot of sense to us. We know that a lot of you love the soundtrack and this would be a completely new way to enjoy it. Channel 3 Records also has a track record (no pun intended) of making visually stunning records for games. And after talking to them, it became clear that they were huge fans of the game and knew DRG in-depth. This has been a passion project both for Channel 3 Records and us, and we believe the end product shows it.

Time to fire up that jukebox, Miners! For this one time, Management approves of dancing.

With Love

The Ghost Ship Crew