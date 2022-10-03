BirdGut's (Probably) Final Update + What's Next (Fest)

Hello BirdGut players!
I wanted to fix up a few of the remaining bugs that I have been made aware of before I officially move on from BirdGut. Lots of the inner workings of the game are tangled messes of janky code, since it was made by a younger and much less experienced version of me, but I did what I could. Here's some of what I fixed:
- That softblock in the very beginning next to the thimble mushroom
- That atrocious glitch where the gun disappears if you save/load
- a few smaller things...
Also, I updated the old graphical assets on steam, so BirdGut should look a lot nicer in your library now...
BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE!!!
I also just wanted to give you another update on that next new thing I've been working on...
Specifically, I want to let you all know to keep an eye out in this week's NextFest event (Oct 3 - Oct 10), because there is a demo of the project available for you to play for free!
So look for my new game called "The Multi-Medium!"
Changed files in this update