BirdGut update for 3 October 2022

BirdGut's (Probably) Final Update + What's Next (Fest)

3 October 2022

Hello BirdGut players!

I wanted to fix up a few of the remaining bugs that I have been made aware of before I officially move on from BirdGut. Lots of the inner workings of the game are tangled messes of janky code, since it was made by a younger and much less experienced version of me, but I did what I could. Here's some of what I fixed:

  1. That softblock in the very beginning next to the thimble mushroom
  2. That atrocious glitch where the gun disappears if you save/load
  3. a few smaller things...

Also, I updated the old graphical assets on steam, so BirdGut should look a lot nicer in your library now...

BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE!!!

I also just wanted to give you another update on that next new thing I've been working on...

Specifically, I want to let you all know to keep an eye out in this week's NextFest event (Oct 3 - Oct 10), because there is a demo of the project available for you to play for free!

So look for my new game called "The Multi-Medium!"

