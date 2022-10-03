 Skip to content

Aquarist update for 3 October 2022

Hotfix #4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're introducing a quick update to fix an important bug:

-Fixed the bug that it was impossible to put salt into the first aquarium in the cave.
Everything is fine now and you can continue exploring the cave!

