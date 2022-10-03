oldTail - Important changes have been updated v1.221

Hi. This is BK
Important changes have been updated
v1.221
-
Changed to 1st person view -> 3rd person view
(Better to play)
-
Two closed maps have been opened
(Now you can go here)
-
Fixed e-key not working
-
hp and stamina values are displayed on the UI
-
The main character's attack speed are a little faster
-
TEXT display is faster
(mouse right click closed)
-
Changed to Full Screen -> Borderless Window
(The visible view is the same, more flexible for handling exceptions)
-
Bug Fixes
Inconvenience or bug found
Please report on the forum
thank you :)
Changed files in this update