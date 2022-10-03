oldTail - Important changes have been updated v1.221

Hi. This is BK

Important changes have been updated

v1.221

Changed to 1st person view -> 3rd person view

(Better to play)

Two closed maps have been opened

(Now you can go here)

Fixed e-key not working

hp and stamina values are displayed on the UI

The main character's attack speed are a little faster

TEXT display is faster

(mouse right click closed)

Changed to Full Screen -> Borderless Window

(The visible view is the same, more flexible for handling exceptions)