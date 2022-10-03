 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

oldTail update for 3 October 2022

oldTail - Important changes have been updated v1.221

Share · View all patches · Build 9640572 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi. This is BK

Important changes have been updated
v1.221

  1. Changed to 1st person view -> 3rd person view
    (Better to play)

  2. Two closed maps have been opened
    (Now you can go here)

  3. Fixed e-key not working

  4. hp and stamina values are displayed on the UI

  5. The main character's attack speed are a little faster

  6. TEXT display is faster
    (mouse right click closed)

  7. Changed to Full Screen -> Borderless Window
    (The visible view is the same, more flexible for handling exceptions)

  8. Bug Fixes

Inconvenience or bug found
Please report on the forum

thank you :)

Changed files in this update

oldTail 개의 디포 Depot 813924
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link