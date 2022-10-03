 Skip to content

Ancient Gladiators update for 3 October 2022

1.31 patch done better tigers and such check out the new animations

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Better tigers less buggy
-Couple fixes specially the tiger and on the campaign
-The campaign now client can move

