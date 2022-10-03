 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Life after Death update for 3 October 2022

Bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9640390 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Friends, work has been done to correct critical and not very errors, based on the information that I saw on streams, videos on YouTube, as well as from your personal messages. Thanks for giving feedback.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1876831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link