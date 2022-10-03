-Teleporting should no longer throw you into the void
-Fixed a null on server due to adding waterfall to farm tier missed a case this was causing the server to slow down as the hours passed
-Gear filter highlights refresh every .25 seconds
-Fixed Chat resize save/load not updating the bar position
Infinimine update for 3 October 2022
Infinimine Ver.15
