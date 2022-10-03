 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Infinimine update for 3 October 2022

Infinimine Ver.15

Share · View all patches · Build 9640226 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Teleporting should no longer throw you into the void
-Fixed a null on server due to adding waterfall to farm tier missed a case this was causing the server to slow down as the hours passed
-Gear filter highlights refresh every .25 seconds
-Fixed Chat resize save/load not updating the bar position

Changed files in this update

Depot 2106081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link