Mystwood Manor update v1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9640191 · Last edited 3 October 2022 – 06:59:10 UTC by Wendy

Hey guys,

I fixed a bug causing the "Time to talk" event not to trigger for some players.

As well as some minor typos and bugs.

Thanks a lot for all the positive feedback so far, I hope you will continue to enjoy the game!

All the best,

Faerin