 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mystwood Manor update for 3 October 2022

Mystwood Manor update v1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9640191 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys,

I fixed a bug causing the "Time to talk" event not to trigger for some players.
As well as some minor typos and bugs.

Thanks a lot for all the positive feedback so far, I hope you will continue to enjoy the game!

All the best,
Faerin

Changed files in this update

Depot 1863671
  • Loading history…
Depot 1863672
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link