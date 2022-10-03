Mystwood Manor update v1.0.3

Hey guys,
I fixed a bug causing the "Time to talk" event not to trigger for some players.
As well as some minor typos and bugs.
Thanks a lot for all the positive feedback so far, I hope you will continue to enjoy the game!
All the best,
Faerin
