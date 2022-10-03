 Skip to content

Light update for 3 October 2022

《LIGHT: Black Cat & Amnesia Girl》V0.99 upgrade note

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Fix bugs
2.Outfits system
3.New Cutscenes
4.New screen optimization
5.New achievements

Daylight Studio Team

