10/03 update

#Game Balancing - Goddess Clea Nerf

#Game Life - Kala - ReverenceToDarkness fix timing for the atk

#Ascenso mountain -Pina - main run, now she won't get hit by friendly fire

#Ascenso Mountain - Level Design for pina's path improved

#Nerfed Pina, Ballama and lady bushAscenso Mountain -

#Final Stage - Fix a bug where you could not reach from Dakini Rerun.

#Free Roaming - Added autosave to the free roaming menu

#Ascenso mountain Re-run - quitting during Rosa minigame won't remove your characters

#Ascenso Mountain - Pina solo fight's inprovement

#Forest of Kin - Kin no longer breaks if you kill her with 1 hit.

#Maiden Shrine - Boss Maiden now can be staggered.

#Forest Of Kin - fixed Elu adn vaild seath that doesn't trigger in ascenso(won't work if you aleady passed kin)

#Bug fix - fix the problem where character can't be staggered anymore.

#Music - Fixed mastering on Forest of Kin soundtrack

#Vignette effect that does't reach the screen's border fixed

#Bug Fix - Fixed the shield problem were people could not defend or reflect bullets.

#Bug Fix - Fixed the stasis bug where the player can lose a character

#Dream Sequence - It's now possible to replay the sequence if interrupt it.

#New Achievement animations and pop up message added