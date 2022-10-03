#Game Balancing - Goddess Clea Nerf
#Game Life - Kala - ReverenceToDarkness fix timing for the atk
#Ascenso mountain -Pina - main run, now she won't get hit by friendly fire
#Ascenso Mountain - Level Design for pina's path improved
#Nerfed Pina, Ballama and lady bushAscenso Mountain -
#Final Stage - Fix a bug where you could not reach from Dakini Rerun.
#Free Roaming - Added autosave to the free roaming menu
#Ascenso mountain Re-run - quitting during Rosa minigame won't remove your characters
#Ascenso Mountain - Pina solo fight's inprovement
#Forest of Kin - Kin no longer breaks if you kill her with 1 hit.
#Maiden Shrine - Boss Maiden now can be staggered.
#Forest Of Kin - fixed Elu adn vaild seath that doesn't trigger in ascenso(won't work if you aleady passed kin)
#Bug fix - fix the problem where character can't be staggered anymore.
#Music - Fixed mastering on Forest of Kin soundtrack
#Vignette effect that does't reach the screen's border fixed
#Bug Fix - Fixed the shield problem were people could not defend or reflect bullets.
#Bug Fix - Fixed the stasis bug where the player can lose a character
#Dream Sequence - It's now possible to replay the sequence if interrupt it.
#New Achievement animations and pop up message added
Grid Force - Mask of the Goddess update for 3 October 2022
10/03 update
