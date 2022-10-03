V.532 (Addressing health not resetting bug)

Numerous people are reporting that the enemy health is not resetting between fights. I couldn't recreate the issue, but I've changed something where I think the problem may have occurred. If you still experience this bug, please leave a comment and answer: what difficulty were you playing on? Did the damage range and type seem to update correctly from the last fight? Also, if you're willing, it would be most helpful to post the content of your player logs to pastebin and share the link here. You can do this by typing %appdata% into the windows search bar in the bottom left and then move to following directory (starting from appdata) ....AppData/LocalLow/Rally/Rally . From here, you can send your player.log files and player-prev.log. You may want to delete the first ~10 lines for privacy