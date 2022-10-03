 Skip to content

Car Dealership Simulator update for 3 October 2022

Car Dealership Simulator 0.4 Update

Build 9640003

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

Car Dealership Simulator 0.4 Update

Important!!

  • Question: Is my save file broken in this update?
  • Answer: Yes.
  • Question: Will my save file continue to get broken as the game receives updates?
  • Answer: Yes, your save files will be broken as new content is added to the game. Because the newly added features do not match your save files. Thank you for your understanding!!
[Fixes]
  • There was a save error in a vehicle, fixed.
  • There were bugs in car gallery upgrades, fixed.
[Content]
  • Added 11 new vehicles.
  • Added online vehicle purchase.
  • Added change player vehicle.
  • Part paint control system has been added to vehicles purchased from the internet.
  • Added 2 new car gallery upgrades.
  • Car parks has been increased to 15.
  • Tax added to vehicles.
  • Added luxury vehicle buy place.
  • Car wash model has been changed.

New Vehicles
















New Vehicle Buy System




