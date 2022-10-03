Hello everyone!
Car Dealership Simulator 0.4 Update
Important!!
- Question: Is my save file broken in this update?
- Answer: Yes.
- Question: Will my save file continue to get broken as the game receives updates?
- Answer: Yes, your save files will be broken as new content is added to the game. Because the newly added features do not match your save files. Thank you for your understanding!!
[Fixes]
- There was a save error in a vehicle, fixed.
- There were bugs in car gallery upgrades, fixed.
[Content]
- Added 11 new vehicles.
- Added online vehicle purchase.
- Added change player vehicle.
- Part paint control system has been added to vehicles purchased from the internet.
- Added 2 new car gallery upgrades.
- Car parks has been increased to 15.
- Tax added to vehicles.
- Added luxury vehicle buy place.
- Car wash model has been changed.
New Vehicles
New Car Gallery Upgrade, Car Wash and Luxury Car Buy Place
New Vehicle Buy System
