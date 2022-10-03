 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pro Strategy Football 2023 update for 3 October 2022

Minor update

Share · View all patches · Build 9639823 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor update on the Studio screen, to make it more obvious how to sort (or not) Layout 1, and improve Layout 2.

Be sure to check out both layouts and also the Name/Mascot toggle, these are some nice options.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1935911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link