Gaming optimization and bug repair

- Fix the bug caused by double clicking the map equipment
- Modify the mysterious key production method. Now you need to exchange the boss drop of zombie map and terror map.
- Terror maze merchants add extra equipment.
- The drop probability of difficult mode increases.
- Cancel a large number of unique equipment. (The only equipment will not drop after it is owned, which will lead to no drop when killing the boss in difficult mode)
- The judgment logic owned by the store's equipment has been modified.
- The village head's equipment has been changed to add magic damage.
- Now the thunder lord's armor will trigger the effect of voice control when there is no enemy.
- Add detailed description of consumables.
- Reduce the meteorite tracking rotation speed and movement speed of the alien boss.
- Reduce the special bonus value of Yumou's headphones.
Because the microphone is broken, it is temporarily unable to record songs. JD has ordered a new microphone. If nothing happens, there will be new songs in the update soon.
Changed files in this update