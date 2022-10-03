 Skip to content

奇怪的RPG update for 3 October 2022

Gaming optimization and bug repair

Build 9639822

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix the bug caused by double clicking the map equipment
  2. Modify the mysterious key production method. Now you need to exchange the boss drop of zombie map and terror map.
  3. Terror maze merchants add extra equipment.
  4. The drop probability of difficult mode increases.
  5. Cancel a large number of unique equipment. (The only equipment will not drop after it is owned, which will lead to no drop when killing the boss in difficult mode)
  6. The judgment logic owned by the store's equipment has been modified.
  7. The village head's equipment has been changed to add magic damage.
  8. Now the thunder lord's armor will trigger the effect of voice control when there is no enemy.
  9. Add detailed description of consumables.
  10. Reduce the meteorite tracking rotation speed and movement speed of the alien boss.
  11. Reduce the special bonus value of Yumou's headphones.

Because the microphone is broken, it is temporarily unable to record songs. JD has ordered a new microphone. If nothing happens, there will be new songs in the update soon.

