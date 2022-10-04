 Skip to content

EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 update for 4 October 2022

FIFA 23 | Title Update #1

FIFA 23 | Title Update #1 · Build 9639579 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We see and understand our PC community’s frustration, and want to thank everyone who has provided feedback. The latest Title Update is now available and includes the following changes:

Addressed a number of the following error message instances seen by players when attempting to launch the title:

  • “Failure to update process.” “Can’t start system service.” “The application has encountered an unrecoverable error.” Improved a stability issue that could occur when a device with force feedback was plugged into the PC while playing the title.

We will continue to monitor and investigate reports of these and other error messages should they occur and address them accordingly. If you continue to see error messages, feel free to check out the following EA Help article.

Throughout the course of the FIFA 23 season, we'll provide you with more information and updates if and when they become available. Be sure to follow @EAFIFADIRECT on Twitter and the EASF Tracker for the latest updates.

  • The EA SPORTS FIFA Team

