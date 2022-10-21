Kaz's Adventure | Major Update #1 Is Out Now!

Kaz's Adventure | Major Update #1 - V1.1.0
The Main New Feature Of This Update Is The Ability To Play The Game In Local CO-OP, Local CO-OP Works With Just One Keyboard Where One Friend Gets WASD And Another Gets The Arrow Keys, Because Of The Feature With Also Added A New World With 6 New Levels Being City Themed We Also Have Made Space For 1 More CO-OP Exclusive World Which Will Be Coming In A Future Major Update!
Kaz Will Team Up With A Shadow Clone Of Himself, The Shadow Version Of Kaz Is Slightly Different To Kaz As He Cannot Run Or Attack But Doesnt Die To Enemy's Only Falling In Pits, CO-OP Is Canon To The Story But The Shadow Form Of Kaz Is Not, The Worlds Will Have No Boss Battles And Is Set Between Kaz's Adventure 1 & Kaz's Adventure 2: Lost Souls Which You Can Wishlist Below!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2147030/Kazs_Adventure_2_Lost_Souls/
Now Here Are Some Patch Notes For This Update:
- Added New Local CO-OP Mode Allowing 2 People To Play At Once Only On The Same Keyboard
- Added New Exclusive World Only To The CO-OP Mode With It Being Themed On The Expanded Lore Of The World (City Of Zolta)
- World 5 Level 7 UI Spelling Issue Fixed
- New Achievement: "The City Life" | Complete The Local CO-OP World!
- Sandbox Mode Now Has A Loading Screen
- New Version Of The World Hub For CO-OP
- Future World 2 For CO-OP Set Up's
- Tweaked Overall Volume Levels
- General Bug Fixes
- General Visual Fixes
CO-OP Controls Guide:
Player 1 Controls:
W - Attack
A & D - Move
Shift: Sprint
Space: Jump
Player 1 (With Controller) Controls:
Same As Base Game
Player 2 Controls:
Up Arrow - Jump
Side Arrows - Move
