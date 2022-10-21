 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kaz's Adventure update for 21 October 2022

Kaz's Adventure | Major Update #1 Is Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9639524 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Kaz's Adventure | Major Update #1 - V1.1.0

The Main New Feature Of This Update Is The Ability To Play The Game In Local CO-OP, Local CO-OP Works With Just One Keyboard Where One Friend Gets WASD And Another Gets The Arrow Keys, Because Of The Feature With Also Added A New World With 6 New Levels Being City Themed We Also Have Made Space For 1 More CO-OP Exclusive World Which Will Be Coming In A Future Major Update!

Kaz Will Team Up With A Shadow Clone Of Himself, The Shadow Version Of Kaz Is Slightly Different To Kaz As He Cannot Run Or Attack But Doesnt Die To Enemy's Only Falling In Pits, CO-OP Is Canon To The Story But The Shadow Form Of Kaz Is Not, The Worlds Will Have No Boss Battles And Is Set Between Kaz's Adventure 1 & Kaz's Adventure 2: Lost Souls Which You Can Wishlist Below!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2147030/Kazs_Adventure_2_Lost_Souls/

Now Here Are Some Patch Notes For This Update:

  • Added New Local CO-OP Mode Allowing 2 People To Play At Once Only On The Same Keyboard
  • Added New Exclusive World Only To The CO-OP Mode With It Being Themed On The Expanded Lore Of The World (City Of Zolta)
  • World 5 Level 7 UI Spelling Issue Fixed
  • New Achievement: "The City Life" | Complete The Local CO-OP World!
  • Sandbox Mode Now Has A Loading Screen
  • New Version Of The World Hub For CO-OP
  • Future World 2 For CO-OP Set Up's
  • Tweaked Overall Volume Levels
  • General Bug Fixes
  • General Visual Fixes

CO-OP Controls Guide:

Player 1 Controls:
W - Attack
A & D - Move
Shift: Sprint
Space: Jump

Player 1 (With Controller) Controls:
Same As Base Game

Player 2 Controls:
Up Arrow - Jump
Side Arrows - Move

Changed files in this update

Depot 2013681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link