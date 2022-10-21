Kaz's Adventure | Major Update #1 Is Out Now!

Kaz's Adventure | Major Update #1 - V1.1.0

The Main New Feature Of This Update Is The Ability To Play The Game In Local CO-OP, Local CO-OP Works With Just One Keyboard Where One Friend Gets WASD And Another Gets The Arrow Keys, Because Of The Feature With Also Added A New World With 6 New Levels Being City Themed We Also Have Made Space For 1 More CO-OP Exclusive World Which Will Be Coming In A Future Major Update!

Kaz Will Team Up With A Shadow Clone Of Himself, The Shadow Version Of Kaz Is Slightly Different To Kaz As He Cannot Run Or Attack But Doesnt Die To Enemy's Only Falling In Pits, CO-OP Is Canon To The Story But The Shadow Form Of Kaz Is Not, The Worlds Will Have No Boss Battles And Is Set Between Kaz's Adventure 1 & Kaz's Adventure 2: Lost Souls Which You Can Wishlist Below!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2147030/Kazs_Adventure_2_Lost_Souls/

Now Here Are Some Patch Notes For This Update:

Added New Local CO-OP Mode Allowing 2 People To Play At Once Only On The Same Keyboard

Added New Exclusive World Only To The CO-OP Mode With It Being Themed On The Expanded Lore Of The World (City Of Zolta)

World 5 Level 7 UI Spelling Issue Fixed

New Achievement: "The City Life" | Complete The Local CO-OP World!

Sandbox Mode Now Has A Loading Screen

New Version Of The World Hub For CO-OP

Future World 2 For CO-OP Set Up's

Tweaked Overall Volume Levels

General Bug Fixes

General Visual Fixes

CO-OP Controls Guide:

Player 1 Controls:

W - Attack

A & D - Move

Shift: Sprint

Space: Jump

Player 1 (With Controller) Controls:

Same As Base Game

Player 2 Controls:

Up Arrow - Jump

Side Arrows - Move