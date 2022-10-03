Community Feedback Update 2

Added vehicle lifts.
- Access to vehicle lift when vehicle is towed to the tire shop.
- Added vehicle lift to 2 properties that you can own.
- Access to a vehicle lift at Uncle Fish's Shop.
Vehicle improvements.
- Car body receives less damage.
- Rust accumulates slower.
- Painting your vehicle prevents rusting.
- Lowered the cost of towing a vehicle.
Improvements to survival stats.
- Showers and bathtubs now fill cleanliness to 100%
- Sinks now fill cleanliness 70%
- Shortened the time it takes to clean with sinks, showers and bathtubs.
- All rented houses now provide a shower.
- Washing machines now fill cleanliness 100%.
- Clean buff provided from dryers now lasts longer.
- Cleanliness and rest drain slower over time.
- Painting a house, working on a vehicle and sprinting drain a small amount of cleanliness and rest.
Improvements to tools
- Higher quality grinders remove more rust per use.
- Higher quality hammers repair more damage per use.
- Decreased the cost of wrenches.
Other improvements
- Removed the really great music from the pause menu.
- Flashlights are no longer a pickup item that wear out with use. Flashlights can now be turned on anytime with Shift - L.
- More frequent car body spawns.
