Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 3 October 2022

Community Feedback Update 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9639480 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added vehicle lifts.

  • Access to vehicle lift when vehicle is towed to the tire shop.
  • Added vehicle lift to 2 properties that you can own.
  • Access to a vehicle lift at Uncle Fish's Shop.

Vehicle improvements.

  • Car body receives less damage.
  • Rust accumulates slower.
  • Painting your vehicle prevents rusting.
  • Lowered the cost of towing a vehicle.

Improvements to survival stats.

  • Showers and bathtubs now fill cleanliness to 100%
  • Sinks now fill cleanliness 70%
  • Shortened the time it takes to clean with sinks, showers and bathtubs.
  • All rented houses now provide a shower.
  • Washing machines now fill cleanliness 100%.
  • Clean buff provided from dryers now lasts longer.
  • Cleanliness and rest drain slower over time.
  • Painting a house, working on a vehicle and sprinting drain a small amount of cleanliness and rest.

Improvements to tools

  • Higher quality grinders remove more rust per use.
  • Higher quality hammers repair more damage per use.
  • Decreased the cost of wrenches.

Other improvements

  • Removed the really great music from the pause menu.
  • Flashlights are no longer a pickup item that wear out with use. Flashlights can now be turned on anytime with Shift - L.
  • More frequent car body spawns.

