Fret Smasher Patch v0.35.2 A2

Audio Stuttering/Skipping

Very recently we had a well known streamer (Acai) check out our game on twitch where a major bug with the audio was discovered. This was an edge case scenario where only they were seeing these issues. To ensure that everyone regardless of hardware can have a smooth audio experience, we've added 3 new settings to the Calibration settings.

Detect Audio Latency - This setting will observe your current device's audio latency from when an audio stream is triggered to when it's sent to the speakers. However keep in mind that if your using a wireless speaker setup, this doesn't detect latency to the actual speakers, just to the system audio player. So use the detected value as a minimum setting and move the audio offset up in value if further tweaking is needed.

Desync Threshold - If you have been experiencing frequent audio stutters or skipping, this setting will find more useful results over cranking the audio buffer to high values. This setting will allow you to pick how much of a desync between audio and gameplay time needs to occur before a desync fix is attempted.

Desync Interval - If putting the threshold above to a really small value is causing massive stutters, this setting will help allow you to keep the short threshold value without presenting audio issues. Increasing this setting's value will space out the interval between each desync check. So using these 2 settings, it's best to find a good balance between threshold amount and how often you want to check that threshold to keep the audio in sync as much as possible without causing audio stutters.

Big thank you to Acai for not only discovering this bug, but for also helping with the testing side of our fixes.

Bot Skill Overhaul

We've overhauled our bots! Bots are no longer restricted to 4 skill levels but instead, 100 of them!

Set the bot skill from a value between 1 - 99 where level 100 is the original perfect skill.

We hope that introducing these levels will allow players to further test their skills in face-offs and battles against the bot along with custom careers having a more fine tuned skill applied to their boss battles.

These new bot skill levels will also be displayed in the results and gameplay allowing for players to share which bot level they were facing.

We also might have done this because the expert skill was completely overpowered in battle and too many players were attempting to fight that bot level over novice & advanced

Change-log:

ADDITIONS

Added device audio latency detection

Added desync fix options in calibration (Desync Threshold & Desync Interval)

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue with career descriptions not updating correctly

Fixed an issue with face-off with 4 players not basing the display score on 1st place correctly

Fixed an issue with career menus not reading volume settings

Fixed an issue with hopo/tap chords allowing anchoring logic regardless if the cheat is active or not

Fixed an issue when backing out of profile selection/options for the first time causes the main menu camera to trigger an animation from another menu script

ADJUSTMENTS