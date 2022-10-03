- Should players want to global, the fifth chapter of Samson can join, with Princess Eliza can be said
- Fix the final level ladder can not move the problem
- Fix the problem of 21 levels of infinite reincarnation, as well as the problem of level description
- Fix the number of tears of the goddess problem
- Fix the sixth level of the outgoing prison warden logic problem.
- Fix the bug of forging master sword and dragon's thorn sword synthesis
- Fix the bug of the remote attack of Pegasus Knight
- Fix the prince can not use the stabbing sword after the transfer of the problem
- The magic cave layer now only need a mining pickaxe can casually mining, but the main line level still need different mining tools.
- Fix the problem of Timilia's transfer to heavy armor commander without animation
- Fix the seventh chapter of Yulia can not join the problem
刻印战记：冰冻之剑 RE update for 3 October 2022
RE：Countermark Saga FS' October 3 Update log Ver.1.0.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
