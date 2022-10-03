 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

刻印战记：冰冻之剑 RE update for 3 October 2022

RE：Countermark Saga FS' October 3 Update log Ver.1.0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 9639421 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Should players want to global, the fifth chapter of Samson can join, with Princess Eliza can be said
  2. Fix the final level ladder can not move the problem
  3. Fix the problem of 21 levels of infinite reincarnation, as well as the problem of level description
  4. Fix the number of tears of the goddess problem
  5. Fix the sixth level of the outgoing prison warden logic problem.
  6. Fix the bug of forging master sword and dragon's thorn sword synthesis
  7. Fix the bug of the remote attack of Pegasus Knight
  8. Fix the prince can not use the stabbing sword after the transfer of the problem
  9. The magic cave layer now only need a mining pickaxe can casually mining, but the main line level still need different mining tools.
  10. Fix the problem of Timilia's transfer to heavy armor commander without animation
  11. Fix the seventh chapter of Yulia can not join the problem

Changed files in this update

Depot 1902791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link