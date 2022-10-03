[UPDATE] 2022.10.03 Update Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.
Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.
If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.
Today's update history.
# What has been modified in this update
# See Guide Messages Again
- Added the function to see past guide messages again.
# Updated bulletin board in town
- The early access user list has been updated. (5th round)
- If you want to add your name to the bulletin board, please apply through the official Discord channel.
[url="https://discord.gg/2QbnXn7fSx"]Official Discord Channel Shortcut[/url]
Changed files in this update