2.964 - 10/2/2022 weekend update

FEATURES:

[✅] Setup finished for the upcoming Halloween event starting Oct 5th.

[✅] Show exact time away in store info dropdown.

[✅] Buy up to 1k gifts at once now.

ADJUSTMENTS:

[🔼] Trait reroll now has a limit for ticket price of the 5th stage.

[🔼] Accuracy of offline generations is now also controlled by the accuracy vs speed settings in the main game settings for offline processing.

[🔼] Changed award for sell first store to coins to provide a boost.

[🔼] Changed franchising prompt from stores sold to store LVL to reduce confusion.

[🔼] Buffed the base stats of all doopwee desserts (Will apply at next franchise for existing stores)

[🔼] Banana Bread is now a bread category dessert instead of cake.

BUGS:

[🔨] 'New' vault doesn't clear if purchased in a gift box.

[🔨] Start of global ask tray batch isn't set but defaults to tray instead of ask

[🔨] In portrait more credits overlaps settings area

[🔨] +on minimized task shows when you are at low levels and can't purchase belt or trainers yet.