Build 0.221.0.0 Patch Notes

• Added a new Quick Reference popup for key-bindings and some instructions on how to fly the ship. Press F4 to toggle.

• Tweaked the HUD styling a little bit and added a hint to press F4 for the Quick Reference.

• Updated the key-binds on the Main Menu and Pause Menu to reflect the new Quick Reference.

• Added some temporary stairs in the G Deck double-decker rooms to stop people falling into them unexpectedly.

• Removed the Test System for the demo, as it was only temporary.

• Fixed Black Holes being rendered as stars when found in the wild.

• Fixed the 3D Nav Target having a frozen ETA counter.

• Fixed bug 414 - Mouse disappears after submitting bug report or being idle in settings menu or similar.

• Fixed bug 571 - The player loses keyboard flight function if they use the menu while sitting.

• Cleaned up the UI for the Alert Condition panel on the Bridge.

• Fixed bug 513 - Alert mode doesn't sync for new clients.

• The Alert Condition UI is now connected to the ship customisation.

• The Navigation UI on the Helm is now connected to the ship customisation.

• The FTL UI on the Helm is now connected to the ship customisation.

• The Autopilot UI on the Helm is now connected to the ship customisation.

• Fixed bug 372 - Maintenance tunnel - stairs don't work properly.

• Fixed bug 373 - One of the stairs in the maintenance tunnels are not lit.

• Fixed bug 202 - Lights go out in battery rooms.

• Added the crew info screens to B Deck.

• Removed the "You Are Here" map from the info screens on all decks except B Deck, which is the only place it's correct.

• Fixed the outer hull pieces that were intruding upon the lounge.

• Updated the credits page with all current and historic backers. Thanks again to all of you! Please message Claire if you'd like your name listed differently.

• Added collision planes in key places to help keep the movable chairs from misbehaving.

• Increased the movable chair's search radius for a valid exit point to 1.5m.

• Rounded off the bottom of the character's floor detection in an effort to make stair transitions smoother.

• Fixed bug 588 - Teeny little baby panel for alerts

• Added movable chair blockers to the transparent doors.

• Forced the Helm to assume any manually entered target is a star, therefore avoiding unwanted stellar penetration.