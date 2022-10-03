 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Starship Simulator Playtest update for 3 October 2022

Build 0.221.0.0 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9639290 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Added a new Quick Reference popup for key-bindings and some instructions on how to fly the ship. Press F4 to toggle.
• Tweaked the HUD styling a little bit and added a hint to press F4 for the Quick Reference.
• Updated the key-binds on the Main Menu and Pause Menu to reflect the new Quick Reference.
• Added some temporary stairs in the G Deck double-decker rooms to stop people falling into them unexpectedly.
• Removed the Test System for the demo, as it was only temporary.
• Fixed Black Holes being rendered as stars when found in the wild.
• Fixed the 3D Nav Target having a frozen ETA counter.
• Fixed bug 414 - Mouse disappears after submitting bug report or being idle in settings menu or similar.
• Fixed bug 571 - The player loses keyboard flight function if they use the menu while sitting.
• Cleaned up the UI for the Alert Condition panel on the Bridge.
• Fixed bug 513 - Alert mode doesn't sync for new clients.
• The Alert Condition UI is now connected to the ship customisation.
• The Navigation UI on the Helm is now connected to the ship customisation.
• The FTL UI on the Helm is now connected to the ship customisation.
• The Autopilot UI on the Helm is now connected to the ship customisation.
• Fixed bug 372 - Maintenance tunnel - stairs don't work properly.
• Fixed bug 373 - One of the stairs in the maintenance tunnels are not lit.
• Fixed bug 202 - Lights go out in battery rooms.
• Added the crew info screens to B Deck.
• Removed the "You Are Here" map from the info screens on all decks except B Deck, which is the only place it's correct.
• Fixed the outer hull pieces that were intruding upon the lounge.
• Updated the credits page with all current and historic backers. Thanks again to all of you! Please message Claire if you'd like your name listed differently.
• Added collision planes in key places to help keep the movable chairs from misbehaving.
• Increased the movable chair's search radius for a valid exit point to 1.5m.
• Rounded off the bottom of the character's floor detection in an effort to make stair transitions smoother.
• Fixed bug 588 - Teeny little baby panel for alerts
• Added movable chair blockers to the transparent doors.
• Forced the Helm to assume any manually entered target is a star, therefore avoiding unwanted stellar penetration.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2140241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link