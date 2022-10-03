WARBOX 0.0.3.3

NEW CONTENT
CUSTOMIZATION
WEAPONS
- ReAdded MCX
- ReAdded G43
- ReAdded G18
- ReAdded K98K
- ReAdded Thompson
- ReAdded BAR
- ReAdded M67 Frag (EARLY)
- ReAdded M18 Smoke (EARLY)
GEAR
- Kaska 1M Model 2
- Kaska 1M Model 2 Covered (Top of helmet cover needs extra work)
EXTRAS
- Added Flag of Philippines
- Added PHILARPAT Camouflage
AUDIO
MUSIC
- New track in main menu
- Main menu music randomized
VOICES
- American_05 majority of lines added (Gerald Hill)
- Philippine_01 majority of lines added (Joe Espino II)
NEW CHANGES
- Main Menu Improved
- Bullet Damage values are determined by ballistic penetration
- Removed M16A1 (Animation Issues)
- RPM of all weapons rebalanced
BUGFIXES
- Fixed G18 Physics
- Fixed MICH not able to change versions
- Fixed weapons not showing in customize menu
- Fixed no FP weapon reloads
- Fixed weapon drops
- Fixed Crashing related to spawning characters and wound system initialization
