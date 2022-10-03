 Skip to content

Warbox update for 3 October 2022

WARBOX 0.0.3.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9639286 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW CONTENT

CUSTOMIZATION

WEAPONS
  • ReAdded MCX
  • ReAdded G43
  • ReAdded G18
  • ReAdded K98K
  • ReAdded Thompson
  • ReAdded BAR
  • ReAdded M67 Frag (EARLY)
  • ReAdded M18 Smoke (EARLY)

GEAR

  • Kaska 1M Model 2
  • Kaska 1M Model 2 Covered (Top of helmet cover needs extra work)

EXTRAS

  • Added Flag of Philippines
  • Added PHILARPAT Camouflage

AUDIO

MUSIC
  • New track in main menu
  • Main menu music randomized
VOICES
  • American_05 majority of lines added (Gerald Hill)
  • Philippine_01 majority of lines added (Joe Espino II)

NEW CHANGES

  • Main Menu Improved
  • Bullet Damage values are determined by ballistic penetration
  • Removed M16A1 (Animation Issues)
  • RPM of all weapons rebalanced

BUGFIXES

  • Fixed G18 Physics
  • Fixed MICH not able to change versions
  • Fixed weapons not showing in customize menu
  • Fixed no FP weapon reloads
  • Fixed weapon drops
  • Fixed Crashing related to spawning characters and wound system initialization

