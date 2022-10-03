Version 0.0.52 - UI Improvements + Bug Fixes

Balance Changes:
- Rebalance: Hero unlocks after runs
- Rebalance: Newly unlocked hero will show up as a leader option
UI Improvements:
- UI: Added Bug Report/Feedback
- UI: Added Content Creators Button to Title Screen and Demo Launch Screen
- UI: added locked visual for draft
- UI: added survey button to wishlist scene
- UI: Added Wishlist Flow for Exit from DEmo Game Menu
- UI: ask for wishlists everywhere
- UI: Demo now takes you to the wishlist screen after adventure conclusion
- UI: Enemy Resource Counter works with 2-digit numbers
- UI: Evolved Conclusion Scene Visuals
- UI: Evolved visuals for Demo Wishlist panel on Exit
- UI: Evolved Wishlist button in Title Screen
- UI: Facelift for Hero Card Library. Shows Hero Name and Class
- UI: Gave Augment Library a facelift
- UI: Improve Wishlist CTA Scene
- UI: Improved Demo Lock UI in Title Screen
- UI: Increase Contract for DOT Icon
- UI: Main Story Node has an underlay for better clarity
- UI: Removed Tech Points everywhere
- UI: Tab and Escape now
- UI: Updated Launch screen disclaimers
Art Improvements:
- Art: Next Fest Livestream Art Banner
- New Art: Cyberdoggy CEO
- Music: Credits_Theme
- Music: Added ZantoCorp Battle Theme to all ZantoCorp battlefields
Bug Fixes:
- Bug Fix: Challenger is now able to get buffs from stats
- Bug Fix: fixed a race condition on Accelerator Circuit that was dodging its trigger
- Bug Fix: Fixed Bug/Feedback Reporter
- Bug Fix: Mage Duelist now gets tech points
- Bug Fix: Max Shields now work again
- Bug Fix: Overcharged Shield Prototype now works and starting shields don't go above maximum
- Bug Fix: Winning an Adventure now cleans up data correctly
- Bug Fixes: Minor Demo + Onboarding Improvements
Project:
- Project: Demo Survey Banner
- Project: Tutorial Completed Metric. Database/Progress/Patch Notes interactions
- Project: Upversion to v0.0.52
- Project: Story Exporter now exports battle cutscenes
- Site: Updated Website. Added Content Creator Kit
Miscellaneous:
- App: Metrics Reports Demo Version
- Coding: Added more User Journey Metrics
- Coding: Metric Published for Clicked Wishlist Button in game
Changed files in this update