Metroplex Zero update for 3 October 2022

Version 0.0.52 - UI Improvements + Bug Fixes

Version 0.0.52 - UI Improvements + Bug Fixes

Build 9639096

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance Changes:

  • Rebalance: Hero unlocks after runs
  • Rebalance: Newly unlocked hero will show up as a leader option

UI Improvements:

  • UI: Added Bug Report/Feedback
  • UI: Added Content Creators Button to Title Screen and Demo Launch Screen
  • UI: added locked visual for draft
  • UI: added survey button to wishlist scene
  • UI: Added Wishlist Flow for Exit from DEmo Game Menu
  • UI: ask for wishlists everywhere
  • UI: Demo now takes you to the wishlist screen after adventure conclusion
  • UI: Enemy Resource Counter works with 2-digit numbers
  • UI: Evolved Conclusion Scene Visuals
  • UI: Evolved visuals for Demo Wishlist panel on Exit
  • UI: Evolved Wishlist button in Title Screen
  • UI: Facelift for Hero Card Library. Shows Hero Name and Class
  • UI: Gave Augment Library a facelift
  • UI: Improve Wishlist CTA Scene
  • UI: Improved Demo Lock UI in Title Screen
  • UI: Increase Contract for DOT Icon
  • UI: Main Story Node has an underlay for better clarity
  • UI: Removed Tech Points everywhere
  • UI: Tab and Escape now
  • UI: Updated Launch screen disclaimers

Art Improvements:

  • Art: Next Fest Livestream Art Banner
  • New Art: Cyberdoggy CEO
  • Music: Credits_Theme
  • Music: Added ZantoCorp Battle Theme to all ZantoCorp battlefields

Bug Fixes:

  • Bug Fix: Challenger is now able to get buffs from stats
  • Bug Fix: fixed a race condition on Accelerator Circuit that was dodging its trigger
  • Bug Fix: Fixed Bug/Feedback Reporter
  • Bug Fix: Mage Duelist now gets tech points
  • Bug Fix: Max Shields now work again
  • Bug Fix: Overcharged Shield Prototype now works and starting shields don't go above maximum
  • Bug Fix: Winning an Adventure now cleans up data correctly
  • Bug Fixes: Minor Demo + Onboarding Improvements

Project:

  • Project: Demo Survey Banner
  • Project: Tutorial Completed Metric. Database/Progress/Patch Notes interactions
  • Project: Upversion to v0.0.52
  • Project: Story Exporter now exports battle cutscenes
  • Site: Updated Website. Added Content Creator Kit

Miscellaneous:

  • App: Metrics Reports Demo Version
  • Coding: Added more User Journey Metrics
  • Coding: Metric Published for Clicked Wishlist Button in game

Changed files in this update

