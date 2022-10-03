 Skip to content

Last Oasis update for 3 October 2022

Hotfix 1.5.41597

Keep those reports coming!

As we've discussed, we expect to spend the next days hotfixing Sleeping Giants, doing improvements and fixing up any bugs, as well as implementing packing via the Balang Walker and addressing issues with base maintenance.

Something that didn't make it into this hotfix which will also come soon is an improvement to Falco handling that should help against its jittering and many more balance changes that will be added in the next update.

  • Changed Mollusk and Stiletto Wing Recipes to allow to be crafted on Canyons
  • Fixed Swampwood Galoshes not working properly.
  • Improved lava/insect throwing bombs.
  • Buffed sawblade harvesting of wood and bone
  • Increase sawblade torque container interaction distance.
  • Decreased Lobber fire radius and added some deviation.
  • Hopefully fixed ceramic nails. Probably.

