The immune damage effect will be adjusted to 1 second after the protection disappears.

Improve the mechanism of injury blood reduction.

The sound effect of death is turned down.

The display effect of the enemy magic ball is more obvious.

The enemy's HP is reduced overall.

Fix the special effect of Thunder without displaying bugs.