Updated to ver 1.31.

ver1.31

・The visual shift of a weapon with many diffusion effects has been alleviated.

・The effect of poison has been adjusted: the amount of damage per dose has been lowered and the duration has been increased.

・The effect of poison has been capped.

・Fixed a problem in the Challenge Mode where the benefit effect of additional dungeons was not turned off.

・Fixed that enemies do not attack while in warp.

・Some attacks were hitting enemies while in warp.

