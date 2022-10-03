New quickbar features, lots of polish, and improved visuals

v0.5.54

-Setup the quickbar to let the user switch which row it looks at in the inventory. While the Quickbar is active, rows can be changed with scroll wheel on the mouse or dpad on the gamepad.

-Changed water plant seed to not be an edible item so it can be planted correctly.

-Changed terrain to use the cheaper rendering pipeline to provide better performance

-Fixed terrain mesh seams rendering issue on very low graphics qualities

-Changed IsSwimming logic check to have a little buffer so it cant flip flop quickly in the water while walking in/out

-Setup character movement so that is slows down some while running in deeper water

-Setup a UI warning light for when your crystal supply is low in a boat motor

-Put a light on the Boat Dock bench similar to other benches

-Setup unique icons for blue crystal boat motors and yellow crystal boat motors

-Fixed small terrain displacements not always rendering in some zones of the world

-Improved vertical look camera logic to reduce some stuttering

-Increased Fire Flower plant spawn rate on Tropical Islands in the world (excluding the starting island)

-Setup Blue Crystal Boars and Green Golems to spawn on Tropical Islands

-Spawned additional pirates on Tropical Islands

-Updated Kelp rendering so it wont clip out when looking at it from unusual angles

-Setup Kelp to spawn in small numbers around distant Tropical Biome Islands

-Improved grass rendering

-Setup underwater grass rendering

-Optimized walking trees logic

-Optimized Stick Weapon Trail setup

-Removed on screen warning from main menu about high res screen settings and perf