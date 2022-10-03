 Skip to content

Kredolis update for 3 October 2022

Hotfixes 1.0.3

There is a new update up with some fixes.

Changelog:

  • Fixed remove save slot dialog close button not working
  • Fixed the camera spinning after exiting the maglev
  • Fixed fullscreen option changing to borderless when changing resolution
  • Added the option to restore the default controls
  • The minecart should no longer disappear after restarting the game at the underground chamber puzzle. If it does, you'll find it at the turntable.

If you still can't find the minecart after restarting you can download this save:
http://pharosinteractive.com/Kredolis_mine_save.zip

And place it here:
C:\Users[username]\AppData\LocalLow\Pharos Interactive\Kredolis

Make sure to backup your saves. The number on the save determines the save slot.

Join our discord if you get stuck on a puzzle or want to report a bug:
https://discord.gg/PAUrEK64

