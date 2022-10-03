Hotfixes 1.0.3

There is a new update up with some fixes.
Changelog:
- Fixed remove save slot dialog close button not working
- Fixed the camera spinning after exiting the maglev
- Fixed fullscreen option changing to borderless when changing resolution
- Added the option to restore the default controls
- The minecart should no longer disappear after restarting the game at the underground chamber puzzle. If it does, you'll find it at the turntable.
If you still can't find the minecart after restarting you can download this save:
http://pharosinteractive.com/Kredolis_mine_save.zip
And place it here:
C:\Users[username]\AppData\LocalLow\Pharos Interactive\Kredolis
Make sure to backup your saves. The number on the save determines the save slot.
Join our discord if you get stuck on a puzzle or want to report a bug:
https://discord.gg/PAUrEK64
Changed files in this update