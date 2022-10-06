Vacant Kingdom is released!!!!!!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Gamer Greetings!

Look, the game is out! The little widget below even says so! (Or so I hope!)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1704730/Vacant_Kingdom/

What else is there to say? Thank you to every one who played the original Prologue demo, left feedback, and kept an eye on this project over the years. This game wouldn't be what it is today without you. I hope that the rest of it can eclipse your expectations!

Join the Discord!

Oh, I made a Discord if you'd be interested in chatting with me and the other players. It's a good spot to leave suggestions, ideas, and feedback or report bugs too. See you there!

About The Soundtrack!

Also, in case any of you are looking for the soundtrack: that will be available on Steam in a few days on October 10th.

Until then, I encourage you to check out the the pages of the game's musician, Me and My Kidney: Bandcamp & SoundCloud. The soundtrack is actually available on Bandcamp right now, so you could grab it there if you'd like!

A Couple of Personal Asks:

Once you have a chance to play the game, please leave a review! Be honest, of course! It really helps me out and I'm also just genuinely curious to hear what people think!

To anyone who's played new demo from June 2022: can you comment here and let me know if "importing" your save into the full game worked? I'm pretty sure it's fine, but I've seen Steam Cloud do some really weird things... so it would put me at ease to hear that it's working.

Thank you for your playing,

shru ｡*:★(´・ω・人・ω・`)｡:゜★｡