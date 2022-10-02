 Skip to content

Nekomancy update for 2 October 2022

Optimization Update Round 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9638657 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lots more optimization!

Bug Fixes!
Balance Changes!

There is more optimization to be done but for now I'm happy with this.
I'm gonna work on some more content for the next updates!

Its been a busy week, sorry its been a bit!

Changed files in this update

