ValiDate update for 2 October 2022

Update Notes fro Oct 2

  • added a help screen! this will explain how the game works
  • fixed anoki's last name in their asset
  • fixed the UI layering!
  • emhari intro CG should now be able to be unlocked
  • overwritting/deleting saves should work now

