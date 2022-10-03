First batch of accessibility improvements is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9638472 · Last edited 3 October 2022 – 21:52:07 UTC by Wendy

We just pushed v1.06, which fixes a small few bugs and tweaks a few things behind the scenes, but mostly adds a new Accessibility settings panel. We're fully aware that the game isn't anywhere near fully accessible, but this should help some people!

We're starting with five main accessibility options:

Minimizing jumpscares: This was already in the game, but has been moved to this new popup.

This was already in the game, but has been moved to this new popup. Minimize flashing & screen effects: Greatly reduces the strength of flashing and moving screen effects that appear throughout the game, with the exception of opening and closing cinematics.

Greatly reduces the strength of flashing and moving screen effects that appear throughout the game, with the exception of opening and closing cinematics. Remove song backgrounds: Completely removes backgrounds from gameplay.

Completely removes backgrounds from gameplay. Reduce chest clicks: Dramatically reduces the number of clicks required to open chests. A number of people have complained that the 99 clicks are physically strenuous.

Dramatically reduces the number of clicks required to open chests. A number of people have complained that the 99 clicks are physically strenuous. Adjust hatches: For users who are completely unable to achieve S scores for any reason, this allows them to unlock everything anyways. Checking this option adjusts the rules that determine whether or not the latch can be opened.

We'd like to add more in the future - especially alternate control methods. Stay tuned!

Thank you for playing!

-Dan V of Holy Wow