Employee of the Month update for 2 October 2022

1.0.7 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • VHS player has been fixed with the couple of issues it had
  • Made brob quest more clear
  • Pressing E in the secret room will reveal the other secret now!
  • Saving in L5 will now load where you left off
  • Some achievements had incorrect wording
  • Adjusted Stranger's logic when taking items from the player
  • QoL and fixes in L7

