- VHS player has been fixed with the couple of issues it had
- Made brob quest more clear
- Pressing E in the secret room will reveal the other secret now!
- Saving in L5 will now load where you left off
- Some achievements had incorrect wording
- Adjusted Stranger's logic when taking items from the player
- QoL and fixes in L7
Employee of the Month update for 2 October 2022
1.0.7 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
