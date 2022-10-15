Urbek with 20% discount and steamworkshop integrated!

Share · View all patches · Build 9638367 · Last edited 15 October 2022 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello Urbekites,

I have 3 pieces of news for you

Steam Workshop is now integrated.

There is a new version with bugs and balance fixed.

Now 20% discount

Workshop and Mods

Now you can easily download mods using Steam Workshop.

The community has been very active, you will find :

Trains,

londong buildings,

electric trains,

cherry trees,

promenades,

vintage car,

monorail,

addditional 12 stories buildings,

windmills,

long range ferry,

city walls,

medieval city

.. and there are many others that the community is currently creating.

Here's the list of changes in this new version:

MODS

Steamworks 🎉

Two new variables for custom buildings: 'mapAble' and 'mapUnable'. They work as a whitelist/blacklist similar to 'biomeAble' and 'biomeUnable', but they control whether the custom building will load on a given array of map themes or not. Temperate: 0, Desert 1, Archipelago 2, etc.

LOCALIZATION

Some minor localization fixes

Green 5-storey building now are named Green 5-storey residencial building, to differentiate it from the 5-storey mixed-use green building.

BUGS

Iron logistics module didn't cost anything

Activate/deactivate strategic view and minimap hotkey now are saved correctly

Happiness-related achievements bug solved

Now saltwater pump unlocks the water tower too

Promenades now do connect

Markets in parks policy now works properly

The Arts and letters faculty level 2 now needs a philosophy faculty nearby, thus avoiding the problem when the arts and letters faculty was automatically upgraded and then the city hall could not be unlocked.

BALANCE

Water tower doesn't need water tower to be unlocked, so it can be built when there is no river

Make University Restaraunt give food services

Jungle map policies that increase the lumbercamp production are not working with lumbercamp plus

los eastereggs ya no se pueden desbloquear con mods que suben población

Two-story fishing houses now require docks

Hope you like it!

I also plan to expand the possibilities for mod makers, so there will be a lot more variety.

Stay tuned, I'll have more news about the development soon ;)

If you want to share your scores, give ideas or participate in any other way, join the discord community:


