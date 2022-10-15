Urbek with 20% discount and steamworkshop integrated!

Hello Urbekites,
I have 3 pieces of news for you
- Steam Workshop is now integrated.
- There is a new version with bugs and balance fixed.
Now 20% discount
Workshop and Mods
Now you can easily download mods using Steam Workshop.
The community has been very active, you will find :
- Trains,
- londong buildings,
- electric trains,
- cherry trees,
- promenades,
- vintage car,
- monorail,
- addditional 12 stories buildings,
- windmills,
- long range ferry,
- city walls,
- medieval city
- .. and there are many others that the community is currently creating.
Here's the list of changes in this new version:
MODS
- Steamworks 🎉
- Two new variables for custom buildings: 'mapAble' and 'mapUnable'. They work as a whitelist/blacklist similar to 'biomeAble' and 'biomeUnable', but they control whether the custom building will load on a given array of map themes or not. Temperate: 0, Desert 1, Archipelago 2, etc.
LOCALIZATION
- Some minor localization fixes
- Green 5-storey building now are named Green 5-storey residencial building, to differentiate it from the 5-storey mixed-use green building.
BUGS
- Iron logistics module didn't cost anything
- Activate/deactivate strategic view and minimap hotkey now are saved correctly
- Happiness-related achievements bug solved
- Now saltwater pump unlocks the water tower too
- Promenades now do connect
- Markets in parks policy now works properly
- The Arts and letters faculty level 2 now needs a philosophy faculty nearby, thus avoiding the problem when the arts and letters faculty was automatically upgraded and then the city hall could not be unlocked.
BALANCE
- Water tower doesn't need water tower to be unlocked, so it can be built when there is no river
- Make University Restaraunt give food services
- Jungle map policies that increase the lumbercamp production are not working with lumbercamp plus
- los eastereggs ya no se pueden desbloquear con mods que suben población
- Two-story fishing houses now require docks
Hope you like it!
I also plan to expand the possibilities for mod makers, so there will be a lot more variety.
Stay tuned, I'll have more news about the development soon ;)
If you want to share your scores, give ideas or participate in any other way, join the discord community:
