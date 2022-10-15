 Skip to content

Urbek City Builder update for 15 October 2022

Urbek with 20% discount and steamworkshop integrated!

Urbek City Builder update for 15 October 2022

Hello Urbekites,

I have 3 pieces of news for you

  • Steam Workshop is now integrated.
  • There is a new version with bugs and balance fixed.
  • Now 20% discount

Workshop and Mods

Now you can easily download mods using Steam Workshop.

The community has been very active, you will find :

  • Trains,
  • londong buildings,
  • electric trains,
  • cherry trees,
  • promenades,
  • vintage car,
  • monorail,
  • addditional 12 stories buildings,
  • windmills,
  • long range ferry,
  • city walls,
  • medieval city
  • .. and there are many others that the community is currently creating.

Here's the list of changes in this new version:

MODS

  • Steamworks 🎉
  • Two new variables for custom buildings: 'mapAble' and 'mapUnable'. They work as a whitelist/blacklist similar to 'biomeAble' and 'biomeUnable', but they control whether the custom building will load on a given array of map themes or not. Temperate: 0, Desert 1, Archipelago 2, etc.

LOCALIZATION

  • Some minor localization fixes
  • Green 5-storey building now are named Green 5-storey residencial building, to differentiate it from the 5-storey mixed-use green building.

BUGS

  • Iron logistics module didn't cost anything
  • Activate/deactivate strategic view and minimap hotkey now are saved correctly
  • Happiness-related achievements bug solved
  • Now saltwater pump unlocks the water tower too
  • Promenades now do connect
  • Markets in parks policy now works properly
  • The Arts and letters faculty level 2 now needs a philosophy faculty nearby, thus avoiding the problem when the arts and letters faculty was automatically upgraded and then the city hall could not be unlocked.

BALANCE

  • Water tower doesn't need water tower to be unlocked, so it can be built when there is no river
  • Make University Restaraunt give food services
  • Jungle map policies that increase the lumbercamp production are not working with lumbercamp plus
  • los eastereggs ya no se pueden desbloquear con mods que suben población
  • Two-story fishing houses now require docks

Hope you like it!

I also plan to expand the possibilities for mod makers, so there will be a lot more variety.

Stay tuned, I'll have more news about the development soon ;)

If you want to share your scores, give ideas or participate in any other way, join the discord community:

