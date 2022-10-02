 Skip to content

Blooms: Roots of Renewal update for 2 October 2022

Update 1.02

Share · View all patches · Build 9638336 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed various bugs with achievement hunting
  • Fixed a bug where players can remain invincible for the final part of the Archives
  • Fixed a bug where the settings load later on certain machines
  • Fixed a level geometry bug in the Archives

Changed files in this update

