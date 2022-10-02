- Fixed various bugs with achievement hunting
- Fixed a bug where players can remain invincible for the final part of the Archives
- Fixed a bug where the settings load later on certain machines
- Fixed a level geometry bug in the Archives
Blooms: Roots of Renewal update for 2 October 2022
Update 1.02
Patchnotes via Steam Community
