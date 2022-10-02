2022年10月3日 更新说明

【体验调整】
1.新增伟业[大宋王朝]、[大明王朝]，率领朝代名将征战天下。
2.调整情义、刺杀两个伟业的难度。
【DLC更新】
新增剧本[王朝乱斗]，共有10个阵营：秦、汉、蜀、魏、吴、晋、唐、宋、梁山、明，每个阵营各占4个城池，上演巅峰对决。
交流QQ群3：598664495（快满）
交流QQ群4：607451655（新开）
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
【体验调整】
1.新增伟业[大宋王朝]、[大明王朝]，率领朝代名将征战天下。
2.调整情义、刺杀两个伟业的难度。
【DLC更新】
新增剧本[王朝乱斗]，共有10个阵营：秦、汉、蜀、魏、吴、晋、唐、宋、梁山、明，每个阵营各占4个城池，上演巅峰对决。
交流QQ群3：598664495（快满）
交流QQ群4：607451655（新开）
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update