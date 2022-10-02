 Skip to content

英雄黄昏 update for 2 October 2022

2022年10月3日 更新说明

2022年10月3日 更新说明

Patchnotes via Steam Community

【体验调整】
1.新增伟业[大宋王朝]、[大明王朝]，率领朝代名将征战天下。
2.调整情义、刺杀两个伟业的难度。

【DLC更新】
新增剧本[王朝乱斗]，共有10个阵营：秦、汉、蜀、魏、吴、晋、唐、宋、梁山、明，每个阵营各占4个城池，上演巅峰对决。

交流QQ群3：598664495（快满）
交流QQ群4：607451655（新开）

Changed files in this update

英雄黄昏 Content Depot 1754721
