- Buildings with multiple recipes now shows an icon indicating current production recipe: we are still missing some icons for certain recipes. If you'd like to help add missing icons, contact me directly
- Seasonal harvest: Farmland and Greenhouse will produce pumpkin in October. Pumpkin productions are doubled!
- Seasonal recipes: Bakery will produce pumpkin pie (from pumpkin, flour, butter and milk) and drink factory will produce pumpkin spice latte (from pumpkin, refined sugar, coffee and milk)
- New building: Quantum Computer Lab
- New building: TV Studio+
- Resource explorers, farmlands and greenhouses now use recipes - this also allows them to be part of an Industry Zone chain - you might need to re-select their output
- Update translation files - a big thank you to all community translators
- Update game engine version to improve stability
2 October 2022
Patch 0.20.0 - Icons for Recipes, Seasonal Harvests/Recipes and New Buildings
Industry Idle update
