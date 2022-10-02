 Skip to content

Game Dev Masters update for 2 October 2022

1.4 Hot Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9638151 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just quick hot fix to fix a couple small issues that were found, and 1 larger issue relating to engines.

Shout out to TechEnthusiast for the report. Commercial engines once they made AI sales would no longer be usable by the player when making games, and this also caused an issue with engine deconstruction.

This is now fixed and should be working correctly. There may be another hot fix soon if any additional issues are found, if not then the next update will be the Halloween Update as planned, but we will hot fix anything necessary.

