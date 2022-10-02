 Skip to content

Steamcore Playtest update for 2 October 2022

Viewership Rewards now LIVE

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You read that right. Testing of the public viewer reward system is now up! Feel free to stream the playtest! Report any bugs in the Discord .

Rock on!

