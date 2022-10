This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The patch is almost ready, but I need to finish some small things and test the balance. I think it's another 3-4 days. The main thing in the patch is the addition of 3 new locations (I'll write the rest later).

If anyone is interested, you can try the new patch in the beta branch. To do that in Steam, right click on the game icon, select properties and select beta branch.

Please note, however, that the new locations are not yet properly balanced.