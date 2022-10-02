v1.01一些修复和改进

The game will continue to be updated for with interesting new content and will be continuously improved and optimized
- Based on player feedback, some known issues have been fixed.
- A large number of LOD and texture material optimization, improve frame rate, reduce graphics card usage, and reduce rendering pressure
- Added the button function of ESC to close the inventory interface
- Added underwater fish particle effects
- Improved the AI generation method of the aborigines trader and pandas, and fixed the bug that multiple AIs were generated by loading archives.
- Improved the display distance of animal AI. Animals are displayed only when the player is close to them. They will be hidden at a certain distance from the player to reduce rendering.
- Increased the speed of the character's energy recovery and reduced the energy consumption of running and attacking
- Added the IK function of the character's feets
- The mark icon of the death backpack has been reduce size. After respawn, the player can go to the direction of the small bag icon to find the items left by death. The bag will disappear after 1 hour.
- Added the function and prompt of quick addition and subtraction of production or purchase and sale counts. Press Shift+left mouse button to add or subtract 5 production or purchase and sale quantities each time. More shortcut keys in the game guide (press J to open the guide)
- Reduced the size of the giant Goliath tarantula
- Fixed the problem that the triangular wooden wall could not be duplicate to client and not did display the upgraded stone wall in multiplayer mode
- Fixed bamboo lod wrong display
- Some landscape details improved and optimized
-
You can give more feedback in the community to help us improve the game, thank you!
Changed files in this update