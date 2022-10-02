 Skip to content

Don't Shit On My #!$@& Roof update for 2 October 2022

EA-0.1.6.1

EA-0.1.6.1

2 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Crash correction.

If you still have a crash, please send me a pastebin of the logs (https://docs.godotengine.org/en/stable/tutorials/io/data_paths.html#accessing-persistent-user-data-user)

