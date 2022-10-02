Weekly Update 2nd Oct -22

Hey, here a weekly update. =)
What's included:
- Deconstruct & Replace room in the same action. No need to Deconstruct first.
- Deconstruct & Replace transport in the same action. No need to Deconstruct first.
- Minor spelling errors.
- Bugfix. New transport placed underneath another transport would not fuse toghether, and instead act as two separate transports. This is now fixed.
Here's a video showing the Deconstruct & Replace actions:
On the immediate roadmap:
- Continue the Localization implementation. Some parts of the game are already implemented, but there are still ways to go.
- Add Action buttons to the My Employees UI, where you can perform actions on employees directly from the list (Fire, Educate, etc..)
- Add more information to the My Employees UI, such as Salary.
- Add option to automatically speed up to 50x when nobody is working.
- Add option to not pop the Sickness and Resigned popups.
Again, feedback is King! Let me know what's on your mind - suggestions, changes, improvements. =)
Join the Discord or engage in the Steam forums!
Take care, and enjoy! =)
