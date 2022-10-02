Weekly Update 2nd Oct -22

Share · View all patches · Build 9637952 · Last edited 2 October 2022 – 20:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Hey, here a weekly update. =)

What's included:

Deconstruct & Replace room in the same action. No need to Deconstruct first.

Deconstruct & Replace transport in the same action. No need to Deconstruct first.

Minor spelling errors.

Bugfix. New transport placed underneath another transport would not fuse toghether, and instead act as two separate transports. This is now fixed.

Here's a video showing the Deconstruct & Replace actions:



On the immediate roadmap:

Continue the Localization implementation. Some parts of the game are already implemented, but there are still ways to go.

Add Action buttons to the My Employees UI, where you can perform actions on employees directly from the list (Fire, Educate, etc..)

Add more information to the My Employees UI, such as Salary.

Add option to automatically speed up to 50x when nobody is working.

Add option to not pop the Sickness and Resigned popups.

Again, feedback is King! Let me know what's on your mind - suggestions, changes, improvements. =)

Take care, and enjoy! =)