Smooth Operators 2 update for 2 October 2022

Weekly Update 2nd Oct -22

Build 9637952 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, here a weekly update. =)

What's included:

  • Deconstruct & Replace room in the same action. No need to Deconstruct first.
  • Deconstruct & Replace transport in the same action. No need to Deconstruct first.
  • Minor spelling errors.
  • Bugfix. New transport placed underneath another transport would not fuse toghether, and instead act as two separate transports. This is now fixed.

Here's a video showing the Deconstruct & Replace actions:

On the immediate roadmap:

  • Continue the Localization implementation. Some parts of the game are already implemented, but there are still ways to go.
  • Add Action buttons to the My Employees UI, where you can perform actions on employees directly from the list (Fire, Educate, etc..)
  • Add more information to the My Employees UI, such as Salary.
  • Add option to automatically speed up to 50x when nobody is working.
  • Add option to not pop the Sickness and Resigned popups.

Again, feedback is King! Let me know what's on your mind - suggestions, changes, improvements. =)
Join the Discord or engage in the Steam forums!

Take care, and enjoy! =)

