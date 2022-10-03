 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DeLight:The Journey Home update for 3 October 2022

v0.3.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9637949 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed chapter 1 Deli AI issue
Fixed chapter 3 during burt scene stuck issue
Fixed chapter 3 achievement unable to unlock issue
Fixed some item display wrong issue
Fixed some localization issue
Fixed some BGM & SFX
Fixed some minor bug
Polished some misc

Changed files in this update

DeLight Content Depot 1278881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link