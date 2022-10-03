Fixed chapter 1 Deli AI issue
Fixed chapter 3 during burt scene stuck issue
Fixed chapter 3 achievement unable to unlock issue
Fixed some item display wrong issue
Fixed some localization issue
Fixed some BGM & SFX
Fixed some minor bug
Polished some misc
DeLight:The Journey Home update for 3 October 2022
v0.3.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
